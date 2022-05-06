Fauda Fame Israeli Actor Tsahi Halevi Sings ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan’ At Delhi Event

New Delhi: The popular Israeli series Fauda’s actor and singer Tsahi Halevi, who is in New Delhi on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of his country sang a Hindi song ‘yaara teri yaari’.

The Israeli actor sang the song amid cheers from the crowd at the event organised by the Embassy of Israel in India.

Halevi is visiting India for the first time and earlier today praised India for its creativity while teasing his involvement in the first co-production between the two countries.

“We are celebrating 30 years of friendship, so I thought the song will be relevant,” Tsahi said before he began singing this song.

Meanwhile, Fauda, which was released in 2015, depicts the two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is currently streaming on Netflix.