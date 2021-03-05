Fatima Sana Shaikh
Entertainment

Fatima Sana Shaikh Roped In For Hindi Remake Of Tamil Hit ‘Aruvi’

By PragativadiNews 3 5

Mumbai: Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of 2017 Tamil blockbuster movie “Aruvi”.

Film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle:

<>

</>

The remake will probably be directed by E Niwas.

The Tamil-language original, directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman, starred Aditi Balan. “Aruvi”, which is a commentary on consumerism and misogyny, among other prevalent issues, saw Balan playing a progressive girl.

PragativadiNews 3 1612 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking