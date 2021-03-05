Fatima Sana Shaikh Roped In For Hindi Remake Of Tamil Hit ‘Aruvi’

Mumbai: Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of 2017 Tamil blockbuster movie “Aruvi”.

Film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle:

FATIMA SANA SHAIKH IN #TAMIL REMAKE… #FatimaSanaShaikh to star in #Hindi adaptation of #Tamil film #Aruvi… Directed by E Niwas… The film – not titled yet – is produced by Applause Entertainment and Faith Films [Viki Rajani]… Filming begins mid-2021. pic.twitter.com/2JW5GiYVnv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2021

The remake will probably be directed by E Niwas.

The Tamil-language original, directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman, starred Aditi Balan. “Aruvi”, which is a commentary on consumerism and misogyny, among other prevalent issues, saw Balan playing a progressive girl.