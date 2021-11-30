Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Ethereal In Backless Attire

Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most stylish actresses in the Bollywood industry. Her sense of style and fashion is top notch and they never fail to impress us.

The Dangal star has been engaging and entertaining her fans on social media. Recently, she has shared a photo on her Instagram space and captioned it, “Peeche toh dekhooo.”

See Photos:

In the picture, Fatima can be seen in a backless single strap white Kurti paired with a white sharara. Fatima completed her look with a white dupatta with the ethnic attire that accentuated the look.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’. Before that, she was seen in the film ‘Ludo’ directed by Anurag Basu. She has a couple of unannounced projects in her kitty.