Fatima Sana Shaikh excited to work with Anurag Basu once again

Fatima Sana Shaikh always puts her best to prove her mettle as an actor on the screen. Some of her best performances include her 2020 release, ‘Ludo’ in which she was directed by Anurag Basu.

Embarking up on a new journey, the actress will be again collaborating with the director in her upcoming Metro In Dino and she seems to be extremely excited about the same.

Recently Fatima shared her joy of uniting with Anurag Basu yet again in Metro In Dino as she said, “I am really excited to go on to the sets of metro this month. I love Dada (Anurag Basu), he is a genius. He has a way of creating magic on screen and I am so lucky that I am again getting to work with him and be a part of his magical world. He brings the best out of his actors and what’s even better that there is always great food on his sets.”

Yesterday, Fatima also shared her excitement to work with Anurag Basu and shared a picture with the director on her social media. She wrote the caption –

“Hey you!

Can’t wait to go back on your set. ❤️

@anuragbasuofficial”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, Metro In Dino, and Dhak Dhak.