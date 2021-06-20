Father's Day 2021
Father’s Day 2021: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Fathers

Puri: On the occasion of Father’s Day today, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sculpture on Puri sea beach and dedicated it to all the fathers.

Pattnaik also shared the same on his Twitter handle.

Father’s Day is celebrated every year on third Sunday of June. The day is observed to mark and acknowledge the importance of fathers in their children’s life

