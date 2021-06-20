Father’s Day 2021: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Fathers
Puri: On the occasion of Father’s Day today, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sculpture on Puri sea beach and dedicated it to all the fathers.
Pattnaik also shared the same on his Twitter handle.
<>
#ILovePapa #HappyFathersDay My SandArt at Puri beach In Odisha . pic.twitter.com/tIMWYe8b7d
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 20, 2021
</>
Father’s Day is celebrated every year on third Sunday of June. The day is observed to mark and acknowledge the importance of fathers in their children’s life