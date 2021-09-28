Father suspected of being resistance force member, child killed by Taliban!

Kabul: The Taliban have reportedly executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan over suspicion that his father was a part of the Afghan resistance forces, reported Panjshir Observer, an independent media outlet that covers Panjshir and the situation in the country.

The Taliban, who took over the war-torn country on August 15, promised there would be no revenge attacks but in Panjshir—the last province to fall to the Taliban—there have been reports of civilians getting shot as they attempt to escape.

The Taliban on Monday ordered barbers in the southern Helmand province not to shave or trim beards, claiming their edict is in line with Sharia.