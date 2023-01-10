Father, Stepmother Kill Teen Daughter In Puri

Puri: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl has been allegedly murdered by her father and stepmother in Gop area of Puri district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sonali Moharana.

Reportedly, Durgacharan married Mamata Ojha in 2020 after the death of his first wife in 2018

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after Sonali’s elder sister Ranjita Moharana lodged a complaint with the Gop police alleging that Durgacharan, Mamata, and Jeevan were involved in killing her younger sister. She also alleged that her father’s second wife and her brother Jeevan used to torture Sonali.

Acting on a complaint, Gop police detained the victim’s father and accused Durgacharan Moharana for interrogation.

