Father-Son Duo Swept Away In Flash Flood In Jajpur

Jajpur: A father and son got washed away in floodwaters near Gangadharpur village under Bari panchayat in Jajpur district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, fire service personal have launched the searching operation. Till the last report came in, the whereabouts of both are not yet known.

The father-son duo has been identified as Kusha Singh and Kailash Singh of the same village.

According to reports, Kusha was proceeding to a nearby village with a herd of cows without estimating the speed of the flood but washed away.

Suddenly, Kusha’s son Kailash rushed to the spot seeing his father’s condition but in vain. Both washed away in the floodwater as they fell into the rivulet unable to cope up with the heavy flow.