Father-Son Duo Swept Away By Nagabali River In Rayagada

Rayagada: A father-son duo has gone missing after being swept away by the Nagavali River in Rayagada on Sunday.

The missing ones have been identified as K Srinivas (45) and his son K Jitendra (19) of the Kampa residential area of Paralakhemundi town.

According to eyewitnesses, the mishap took place at Hatipathara near Rayagada town while as many as 16 tourists from Paralakhemundi came here to visit Maa Majhighariani temple.

After crossing the Chekaguda hanging bridge, Srinivas went to the bank of the river for washing his legs. Suddenly his legs slipped and he Srinivas swept way by string currents.

Immideately, Jitendra jumped into the river to rescue his father but in vain. Due to the string currents, he was also swept away by Nagavali River.

On being informed, police personnel and fire service officials rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation. However, they have got no clue regarding the duo so far.