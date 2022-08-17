Father-Son Duo Stranded In Mahanadi Rescued After Five Days

Bhubaneswar: A father-son duo who had been trapped in the floodwater in the middle of the Mahanadi river at Amangeikuda in Athgarh block of Cuttack district have been rescued by the ODRAF team after five days.

According to reports, the incident occured while the man and his son had gone to graze their goats when both of them got trapped due to a sudden flood.

On being alerted by the villagers, an ODRAF team reached there last night and started the rescue operation today. Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain also reached the spot today to take stock of the situation.