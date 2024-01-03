Father-Son Duo Killed In Road Accident In Sonepur

Sonepur: A father-so duo was killed as the scooter they were riding collided with a hyva truck in Sonepur Block chhak on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Mahakud and his son.

As per reports, last evening, a hyva truck rammed into their scooter on the road. As a result, the father-son duo lost their lives. After the incident, the hyva driver fled the spot with his vehicle. But it caught fire near Patabhadi petrol pump, and the driver ran away from that area.

On intimation, police and the fire brigades reached the scene. The vehicle has been seized by the police after the fire service personnel put out the fire. A manhunt has been launched to catch the driver.