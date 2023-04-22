Father-Son Duo Killed After Being Hit By Coal-Laden Truck In Angul

Angul: In a tragic accident, a man and his son died after being hit by a coal-laden truck at Bankadhara Chhak in Talcher of Angul district on Saturday.

The deceased father-son duo has been identified as Md Aarif Akhtar and Sahil Akhtar. Aarif’s nephew Fidos had a close shave from the mishap.

According to reports, Aarif was returning home with his son and nephew from Talcher when a speeding coal-laden truck hit his bike a Bankadhara Chhak this afternoon.

The accident was so intense that the father-son duo came undcer the wheels of the speeding truck and died on the spot. Fortunately, his nephew survived the accident with critical injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.