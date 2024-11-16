Bhubaneswar: A social organization has lodged an FIR against Kashinath Mishra and his son at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar. The duo is accused of misleading and exploiting people by projecting the son as ‘Kalki Bhagwan,’ an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Kashinath Mishra has allegedly been instructing people to worship his son and has engaged in unethical practices, manipulating individuals’ religious beliefs. Reports indicate that he has been charging devotees varying amounts for different purposes, including education, employment, family issues, and health problems.

The complaint, filed by the Rajya Samajsevi Mahasangha, highlights that the father-son duo has disrespected religious symbols and traditions. A viral image showing a Holy Tulsi plant placed near the feet of Kashinath’s son has further fueled the controversy.

Kashinath’s son, who is currently 18 years old and studying, has been part of religious sermons held in Odisha and other parts of the country. Despite the serious allegations, no comments have been obtained from Kashinath or his son. The police are currently investigating the matter.

This incident has sparked a broader discussion about the exploitation of religious beliefs and the ethical responsibilities of spiritual leaders. Many community members and rationalists have expressed concern over such practices, emphasizing the need for vigilance and legal action to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation.