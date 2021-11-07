Father-son duo held for ganja peddling

Balasore: In a crackdown on illegal ganja trade, Excise department seizes cannabis worth around Rs 7 lakh from Jamalpur village in Balasore district.

A father-son duo has been arrested for allegedly drug peddling.

Acting on reliable information, officials conducted a raid and eventually confiscated the narcotics consignment.

Investigation into the case is on.

Intelligence sources said places like Balasore have emerged as the transit points of trafficking of drugs that are finding their way into the State mostly from Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Some the consignments are also smuggled into the State from Bihar and Jharkhand.