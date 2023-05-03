Father, Son Arrested For Ganja Trade In Puri’s Brahmagiri

Puri: A man and his son were arrested on charges of possessing Ganja and explosives in Brahmagiri area of Puri district on Wednesday. The arrested accuseds have been identified as Vijay Kumar Pani and son Shatrujit.

A joint team of STF and Brahmagiri police raided a house on Brahmagiri College Road and seized six quintals of ganja and some explosives.

According to the police, the Puri STF and Brahmagiri police raided two cars coming from Satpada towards Brahmagiri. They seized 36 kg of ganja from them.

Later, the raiding team carried out searches in the house of ganja mafia. During the raid, six quintals of ganja was recovered from the house. The police have seized two cars used to transport the contraband.

Police have recovered three mobile phones from the accused. The father-son duo has been forwarded to court, police said.