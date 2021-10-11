Father-Daughter Duo Killed In Bee Attack In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A man and his daughter were killed in a bee attack in Panposh village under Rajgangpur block of Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Guru Banchhor (65) and his daughter Mina Banchhor (25).

According to reports, the incident took place when the duo was en route to somewhere when they were attacked by a swarm of bees on Sunday.

The injured were immediately rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) in a critical condition where they succumbed to the injuries today while undergoing treatment.