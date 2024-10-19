Boudh: A man and his daughter were killed by a snake bite in Thidikajore village under Puruna Katak police limit in Boudh district last night.

The deceased have been identified as Sushant Kanhr (48) and his daughter Prity Kanhr (16).

According to reports, the tragedy struck last night as Sushant and his daughter were asleep after dinner. They were bitten by a venomous snake. In a critical state, they were taken to Phulbani Hospital. The daughter was declared dead upon arrival, and Sushant, who was also in a critical condition, passed away shortly after.

Sushant worked as a teacher at Marding School, and his daughter was a second-year Plus II student at a private school. She had returned home for a ten-day leave. A pall of gloom descended on the village following the deaths of the teacher and his young daughter. The residents are now seeking compensation from the government for the tragic loss.