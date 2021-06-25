FATF Again Marks Pakistan On Grey List

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has again marked Pakistan on the grey list as the country still unable to counter its terrorism issues.

Pakistan has been on the FATF’s grey list since June 2018.

The FATF has also asked Pakistan to continue prosecuting and targeting senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups in the country.

The decision was taken at the ongoing FATF meeting (between June 21 and 25) called to discuss the situation in Pakistan.

In its latest scrutiny, the global terror-financing watchdog said while Pakistan has fulfilled 26 of the 27 action items in its 2018 action plan, it will continue to be on the grey list for now.

For a long, FATF has been asking Pakistan to comply with international standards and rules on money laundering, terror financing, and other such illegal activities.

However, despite several rounds of scrutiny, its performance has not been found satisfactory.