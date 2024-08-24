Fasting and puja can coexist in Bangladesh, says interim govt advisor

Dhaka: The Religious Affairs Adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government has stated that observing fasting and puja simultaneously poses no issue, as he advocated for the creation of a harmonious state where all religions can coexist peacefully.

Following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led government earlier this month, Bangladesh experienced multiple acts of violence against Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian communities.

According to the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, since the fall of the Hasina-led government, the minority community has suffered attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts. Amidst student-led protests against government job quotas, numerous Hindu temples, homes, and businesses were destroyed.

To escape the violence, thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been attempting to flee to India.

Dr A F M Khalid Hossain, the Religious Affairs Adviser, addressed Muslim worshippers before the Jumma prayers on Friday at Hazrat Usman Jame Masjid in Chattogram’s Halishahar area. He called for the establishment of a nation characterized by religious harmony, where individuals of all faiths can live in peace, as reported by the state-run BSS news agency.

He expressed his desire to present the nation with a state of harmony, emphasizing that Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony where fasting and puja can be observed without conflict, and where every person has the civic right to freely practice and promote their religion.