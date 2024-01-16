Farsi To Be Included As One of Nine Indian Classical Languages: S Jaishankar

Tehran: In a significant move to deepen cultural ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that the Government of India has decided to include Farsi (Persian) as one of the nine classical languages in India under the New Education Policy.

“The government of India has decided to include Farsi as one of the nine classical languages of India in our New Education Policy,” said Jaishankar. he also highlighted the cultural, literary, and linguistic connections between the two nations.

Jaishnakr made these remarks during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, H Amir-Abdollahian.

According to India’s National Education Policy-2020, “In addition to these classical languages Pali, Persian, and Prakrit; and their works of literature too must be preserved for their richness and the pleasure and enrichment of posterity.”

My remarks at the joint press conference with FM @Amirabdolahian in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/udtA4MgYqt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 15, 2024

