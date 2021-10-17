Farooq Abdullah Condemns Targeted Killings In Valley

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday reacted to targeted killings in the valley, claiming conspiracy.

Condemning the incidents, Abdullah said that Kashmiris are not part of these killings.

He that the recent civilian killings in the union territory are unfortunate and termed it a ‘conspiracy to defame Kashmiris’.

He also advocated that India should hold talks with Pakistan. “I hope India and Pakistan become friends,” he said.

A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley.