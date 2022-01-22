Farmland in Sambalpur contaminated by breach in slurry pond

Sambalpur: Several acres of farmland near an integrated steel plant at Banjhiberana village next to the 2.5 MTPA steel plant of JSW Bhushan Power and Steel Limited at Thelkoloi area in Sambalpur were submerged in iron ore slurry after the tailing pond wall was breached on Thursday evening, locals said.

No loss of life has been reported so far but a security guard is missing.

Rengali tehsildar Damayanti Sahoo who visited the spot said she could see at least 20-30 acres of farmland submerged under the iron ore slurry while two ponds were contaminated.

Soon after the mishap, heavy machinery was pressed into service to remove the collapsed boundary wall of the company. Workers were trying to stop the flow of water and repair the wall.