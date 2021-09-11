Farmers’ Union Calls For Bharat Bandh On Sep 27

Lucknow: In a bid to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has issued a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27.

The announcement was made during a two-day meet of the farmer unions’ umbrella body in Lucknow.

To make the proposed nationwide strike successful, farmers’ organizations will hold meetings with trade unions, youth organizations, transport associations, and business organizations in all districts of Uttar Pradesh from September 17.

Farmer leaders will also get in touch with trade boards and various employee organizations and trade unions to observe Bharat Bandh in urban areas

The two-day SKM meet in Lucknow saw the participation of 85 farm unions, whose leaders helped draw out plans for Mission Uttar Pradesh.

A three-member Coordination Committee comprising Harnam Varma, D P Singh and Tejinder Singh Virk was formed. It will coordinate the actions for the Bharat Bandh and its functions will be expanded later.

The SKM had earlier called for Bharat Bandh on September 25 in the wake of the baton charge by police against protesting farmers in Haryana’s Karnal district on August 28.

Activist Yogendra Yadav, who is part of the farmers’ agitation, had claimed that one of the protestors succumbed to injuries following the police action. At least 10 farmers were also injured in the incident.