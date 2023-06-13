Farmers Sit At Protest Site In Kurukshetra Again

New Delhi: Farmers have gathered and once again sat at the protest site in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, over their demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on sunflower seeds. Earlier on Monday, a large number of farmers gathered in Pipli in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district to attend a mahapanchayat over their demand to procure sunflower seeds at minimum support price and other demands blocking the highway. The “MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao mahapanchayat” called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) was being held at a grain market in the town close to National Highway-44.

The “MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao mahapanchayat” called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) was being held at a grain market in the town close to National Highway-44. Following the mahapanchayat, the farmers started marching towards the highway, disrupting traffic on Delhi-Chandigarh route.

Apart from leaders of various khaps and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, wrestler Bajrang Punia also attended the mahapanchayat, one of the grapplers demanding a probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. While the protestors blocked the highway during the demonstration, farm leader Rakesh Tikait denied it.

Addressing the mahapanchayat, some of the farm leaders targeted the government for its “anti-farm” policies. They also reiterated their demand to procure sunflower seeds at MSP and that the protesters arrested in Shahabad recently be released.