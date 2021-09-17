Farmers’ protest: Several roads closed in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police have closed the Jharoda Kalan border in view of farmers’ protests. A multi-layer barricading has been placed at the border and heavy police contingents have been deployed in the vicinity to check any untoward incident.

The traffic police suggested people to avoid Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, G.P.O., Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg in view of the protest.