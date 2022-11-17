Farmers’ Issue: BJP To Stage Dharna Outside Odisha Assembly Friday; BJD Says Rather Stage In Front Of Parliament

Bhubaneswar: Soon after the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) today announced that the party will be staging dharna before the State Assembly from Friday (Nov 18) over farmers’ issue, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said that the saffron party should rather stage the dharna before the Parliament.

Prithviraj Harichandan, BJP general secretary at a press meeting earlier today declared that his party will be staging a protest for an indefinite period in front of the Odisha State Assembly from tomorrow onwards over the ruling government’s anti-farmer attitude

Responding to the BJP’s announcement, Rajya Sabha MP & BJD Spokesperson Dr. Sasmit Patra stated: “It is laughable that BJP is today saying that they are going to do Dharna for the farmers before the Vidhan Sabha. Instead of doing Dharna before Odisha Vidhan Sabha, they should be doing a Dharna before the Parliament. It seems the BJP has forgotten that its their own Party in Government at Centre and is supposed to be farmer-friendly.”

“From matters relating to procurement, to lifting of rice, to fixing of MSP and crop insurance is the responsibility of the Centre,” Patra said adding, “It would be good if the BJP does a Dharna before the Parliament to ask their own Government in Centre to forgo their anti-farmer attitude.”

“It was the same BJP and its MLAs which unanimously supported the resolution along with all MLAs of BJD and Congress to increase the MSP of paddy to Rs.2930 in Odisha Vidhan Sabha in 2018. They should ask their Govt in Centre by staging Dharna before Parliament to increasing MSP to Rs. 2930,” the BJD spokesperson said.

“It was the same BJP which had claimed that they would increase the MSP of farmers by 1.5 times of production cost. Did they do that? No…This was the same BJP which said they would implement Swaminathan Commission report. Did they do that? No…Who is the BJP trying to mislead. From scarcity of ferlizers to blocking Fasal Bima for Odisha farmers, the BJP had gained expertise in anti-farmer activities, Dr Patra added.

The farmers of Odisha have seen through the anti-farmer attitude of the BJP. The BJP cannot continue to mislead the farmers of Odisha anymore, the BJD MP concluded.