Farmers Call Off Protest, Ready To Vacate Protest Sites On Dec11

New Delhi: The farmers’ organisations, who were protesting against the three farm laws, on Thursday announced to end their stir. Farmers will now begin heading back home.

This was announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the leading organisation of farmers, who were protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year, suspended their year-long agitation.

The farmers’ body said that they would vacate the protest sites on December 11.

The announcement came after the protesting farmers received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

“As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent,” it read.

While addressing a press conference, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If the government does not fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation.”

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.