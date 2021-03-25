Farmers call Bharat Bandh tomorrow

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for Bharat Bandh on Friday. This is an umbrella body of farmer unions

The 26 March 2021 marks four months of farmers’ agitation on the borders of the national capital against the three Central farm laws. The bandh will begin at 6 am and end at 6 pm.

Farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said a complete Bharat bandh will be observed on March 26 in protest against the three farm laws that completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening, he added.

The front of protesting farmer unions urged citizens of India to make the March 26 Bharat Bandh a complete success and appealed to the people to honour their ‘Annadata’.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has extended support to Bharat Bandh tomorrow. The party will protest against the Centre’s decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).