Farmer Unions Stage Rail Roko In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Several labourer unions and farmers’ groups have staged ‘rail roko’ on Monday at Bhadrak railway station.

According to reports, the protest was called in order to repeal the three agricultural arts laws, a halt to tariffs, a halt to the privatization of the country’s profitable industries, and the protection of agriculture and farmers from the clutches of capitalists.

Notably, the farmers’ groups and labour unions include the Odisha Krishak Sabha, Communist Party of India (CPI), CPM, and the Nabanirman Krishak Sangathan have also taken part in the protest. Following the protest, the movement of the train was affected.