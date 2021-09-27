Farmer Leader Thanks Citizens For Supporting Bharat Band As Normal Life Remains Unaffected

New Delhi: As Bharat Bandh, called by farmer unions was in effect from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday, normal life remained unaffected.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, called for the Bandh to mark termed Bharat Bandh’s call a “success” and claimed that the people supported the shutdown in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also thanked the youth and businessmen including farmers, workers, students, employees and trade unions across the country, who supported the Bharat Bandh even after facing hardships, for making the Bharat Bandh unprecedented and historic.

Tikait said, “Bharat Bandh was a success and the public supported it. It is okay if the public experienced some inconvenience, let one day be in solidarity with farmers who have been experiencing troubles (protesting against farm laws at Delhi border) under the sun and heat for the last 10 months.”

“The national capital today witnessed traffic snarls due to protests in different parts of the border areas. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmers’ unions, on Monday said its call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ received an “unprecedented and historic” response from more than 23 states.

“Reports have been pouring in about the overwhelmingly positive and resounding response to the Bharat Bandh call put out by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, to mark 10 long months of peaceful protests with rightful demands from the ‘annadaatas’ of the country. Spontaneous participation from various sections of society was witnessed in most places. The Bandh was marked peacefully, without a single untoward incident reported from anywhere, from more than 23 states of India,” read the official release by the farmer organisation.

A call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ was given by several farmer unions in protest against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre last year.