Farmer killed in lightning strike in Bolangir village

Saintala: A farmer was killed in a lightning strike today at Kushmundapada of Piprut village under Belgaon outpost of Saintala police station in Bolangir district.

The deceased was identified as Dhanu Rana (50). Reportedly, the police have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem to Titlagarh hospital.

According to reports, Rana was plowing the farmlands when a lightning blot struck a nearby tree. Following this, Rana collapsed on the spot. Later some local youths rushed him to the hospital in an ambulance. However, the doctor declared him dead.

Block Congress president Gunasagar Majhi has demanded compensation for the family of the deceased farmer.