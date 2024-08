Farmer killed in lightning strike in Balasore’s Khaira

Khaira: A farmer was killed after being struck by a lightning strike while working in the agricultural fields near his village in Odisha’s Balasore district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Narendra Kumar Pati (49) of Banpur village under Dungura panchayat of Khaira block.

This afternoon, when Pati was putting fertilizers in the farming lands, lightning struck nearby. He was rescued and brought to Bhadrak in an ambulance in a critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.