Dhenkanal: A farmer was allegedly trampled to death by an elephant at Khandualmunda village in Mahabirod Range of Dhenkanal Forest Division on Friday night.

Reportedly, the deceased farmer identified as Upendra Amat of Khandualmunda had gone to guard his crop last night when he was attacked by the elephant.

On being informed, forest department personnel reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.