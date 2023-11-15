Farmer Ends Life Over Crop Damage

Bolangir: A farmer in Bubel village under Bolangir’s Puintala block allegedly ended his life by consuming poison over reported crop loss due to pest infestation.The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Bhoi.

As per reports, Bhoi had grown paddy on 10 acre land this season. He had taken loans for the crop but suffered huge loss due to pest attack. Unable to process the loss and panicking over debt repayment, he consumed poison while working in the field on Tuesday. He was rushed to BBMCH immediately in a critical condition but succumbed today.

This is believed to be the first farmer death from the district this season.