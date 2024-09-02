Nuapada: A 70-year-old farmer was killed after being electrocuted in Gogaphula village under Sadar police limits in Nuapada district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Topalal Sahu.

According to reports, Topalal went to his farmland for work today and accidentally came into contact with an 11 KV wire, leading to his immediate death. Concerned by his prolonged absence, his son Murali Sahu went to the field to search for him and found his father lifeless in the field. He quickly alerted other family members.

The police were notified and arrived at the scene to investigate. The villagers have accused the Electric department of negligence, leading to this tragedy. Tensions escalated as the villagers confronted the department officials.