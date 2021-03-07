Farmer dies in fire while burning haystacks in Nuapada

Sinapalli: A farmer in Sinapalli village under Nuapada district was burnt to death while he was setting afire the surplus haystacks in his farmland after harvesting paddy.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Nilambar Meher( 25) was setting afire the stubble in his farmland. The villagers informed the police and fire brigade personnel to save the farmer but to no vein.

Later, Sinapalli police reached the spot and have seized the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered into the incident.