Farmer Attempts Suicide After Failing To Sell Paddy In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A farmer consumed poison in a bid to end his life in front of Bandhagaon panchayat office in Bhadrak district today.

Reportedly, the farmer took the extreme step after the concerned authorities allegedly denied procuring his paddy and refused to purchase his paddy even after having the token.

He was immediately rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition, sources said.