Farmer Arrested For Electrocuting Elephant In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A farmer was arrested for allegedly electrocuting an elephant at Ostapal village under Sadar range in Dhenkanal district.

Bipin Sahu, a farmer of the local village had spread electric wires on the land to guard the crops. The elephant had come in contact with the live wire and die due to electrocution.

It is clear from the postmortem report that the elephant died due to electrocution. The Forest department informed that Bipin was arrested on charges of killing elephant.

The dead elephant was about 20 years old. Villagers spotted the tusker lying dead near the field and informed the forest officials. On receiving the information, the forest department team reached the spot and conducted an investigation.