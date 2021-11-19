Farm Laws Rolled Back: Odisha CM Welcomes PM Modi’s Decision

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cheif Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Mod’s decision to repeal three controversial farm laws and said that his BJD government is always with farmers of the country.

In a Tweet, the CM said, Welcome Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji’s decision to repeal all 3 #FarmLaws, in the best interests of the country and its farmers. Your farms and families have been waiting for a long and they will be happy to welcome you back. @bjd_odisha continues to stand with the farmers.”

PM Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but “we couldn’t convince a section of farmers despite best efforts”.

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.