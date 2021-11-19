Farm Laws Rolled Back: Amrinder, Sidhu Sound Same Ahead Of Punjab Polls

Chandigarh: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the abrogation of three controversial farm laws, the former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and current Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu reacted almost same ahead of upcoming state polls.

Though captain Amarinder left congress a few months ago he did not join BJP or other parties. But his reaction towards centre rule portrays a different picture.

While Congress state Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu termed centre’s decision “a step in the right direction” Amrinder Singh also expressed his thanks to PM Modi for repealing three farm laws.

Taking to Twitter, Amrinder said “Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Similarly, Sidhu said” Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades.”

In an address to the nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said, “We worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agricultural production. However, we failed to make them understand about the benefits of the new laws and as such, we have decided to roll them back.”