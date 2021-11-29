Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 Passed In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the bill in the Lower House as soon as the House met at noon to transact business.

The bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. Once cleared by the Upper House, the Farm laws Repeal Bill will be sent to the President for final assent.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is ready to discuss all issues and answer all questions.