Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan Out On Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Toofaan’, one of the much-awaited sports-drama of recent times, is out on Amazon Prime Video.

This is the second time when both Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have collaborated on a project after the huge success they gained through late Indian athlete Milkha Singh’s biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.’

‘Toofaan’ which also stars actress Mrunal Thakur in the lead will feature Akhtar playing the role of a national-level boxing player. It has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India. Apart from the two actors, the movie feature stars like Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.