Farhan Akhtar’s concert stage in Indore collapses during a massive dust storm

Indore: Farhan Akhtar’s concert stage, which was erected in a college, collapsed due to a dust storm. The actor was all set to perform live at the college fest in Indore, before his stage came crashing down on April 5. A video shared by the paparazzi account showed how a gust of wind knocked down the entire stage which was set up at the college campus.

Farhan Akhtar, who made a dashing appearance at the NMACC launch with his wife Shibani Dandekar, was all set to give a live performance at a college fest in Indore. However, ahead of his performance, the stage set up for the show came crashing down due to a dust storm.

The viral video from the incident shows a bunch of people rushing toward the collapsed stage, presumably to check if anybody was caught under the rubble. “Bhai kisi ko laga nahi hai na (Did anybody get hurt)?” a person can be heard asking in the video. Another person can be heard replying in the negative. It looked as though the people making the videos were anticipating the stage’s collapse during the dust storm. “Gaya, gaya, gaya (It’s going),” one person could be heard saying just as the stage began to collapse.

Farhan was due to perform at the fest this week. An article posted on the official website of Indore’s Sushila Devi Bansal College advertised his performance on March 21.