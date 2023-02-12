Farhan Akhtar Wishes ‘Dearest’ Daughter Akira On Birthday; See Post

New Delhi: Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar wished his daughter Akira Akhtar as she turned 16 on Sunday.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Farhan wrote for Akira, “16 years of knockout performances! Happy birthday to you dearest @akiraakhtar .. you are a beautiful soul and may you always retain that adventurer’s spirit. Love you loads.”

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he shares two daughters- Shakhya and Akira. Akira loves to sing just like his father. Farhan and Adhuna got divorced in 2017, after completing 16 years of marriage. Then, Farhan tied knot with Shibani on February 19, 2022 after dating for almost four years.