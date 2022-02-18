Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Sangeet Today; All You Need To Know

Mumbai: After the mehendi function last evening, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be celebrating their sangeet ceremony today.

According to reports,

Farhan Akhtar is planning a little surprise for his bride during the ceremony. The actor will be performing a special song for Shibani during the sangeet ceremony.

Apart from this, Shibani’s girl gang is planning songs and dance sequences for the same.

Bride-to-be’s sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar, close friends Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora, and Akhtar’s step-mother Shabana Azmi, among other guests, were spotted at the groom’s 10,000 square feet Mumbai bungalow in the plush Bandstand area for the haldi and mehendi ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse on February 19. The couple will exchange vows, instead of a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony or a nikah.