Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Share First Pics From Wedding: Check Out Here

Mumbai: Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar finally shared their first pictures from their wedding on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Shibani shared some beautiful candid pics from her special day capturing beautiful moments of the couple. The pics featured Shibani dressed in a red coloured mermaid fit gown with a sweetheart neckline and a matching red veil. On the other hand, Farhan looked dapper in his black tuxedo. The lovebirds couldn’t take their eyes off each other and were seen enjoying every moment of their big day together. In another post, Shibani also introduced Farhan as her husband and shared pics from the ceremony as they exchanged rings and sealed the deal with a kiss. Shibani captioned the post as, “Hey there husband! @faroutakhtar” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shibani Akhtar’s post: