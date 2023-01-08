Farhan Akhtar Poses With Shibani Dandekar In Latest Family Photo

Farhan Akhtar
New Delhi: The actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar dropped a new family photo with actor-wife Shibani Dandekar and his daughters Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar, who has directed Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and the Don franchise, will reportedly be making a comeback to direction with his upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa. The film is written by his sister Zoya Akhtar. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

