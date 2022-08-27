Farhan Akhtar Pens Cute Birthday Wish For Wife Shibani Dandekar: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar penned a cute wish for his wife Shibani Dandekar on Saturday. Farhan took to his social media platforms to write a beautiful post for Shibani on her special day.

Sharing this picture, he wrote, “Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I’d fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you. @shibanidandekarakhtar.”

Check out Farhan Akhtar’s post:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

</>

In the picture that Farhan Akhtar shared we can see him wearing a black coat over a black kurta and monochrome striped pants. Shibani Dandekar can also be seen wearing a black satin coat over black satin pants. Both of them look adorable as they stand inside a small boat and the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor poses with an oar in his hand.

Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. The movie was announced last year and came with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’