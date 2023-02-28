Farhan Akhtar Cancels Australia Tour Due To “Unforeseen Circumstances”

New Delhi: Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar has announced that he will not able to perform in Australia due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

He took to Instagram and wrote: “To my fans in Australia, Due to unforeseen circumstances, our band FarhanLive, has had to call off our Australia tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend. Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you. With love, Farhan.”

On Sunday, Farhan had successfully performed some of the hit tracks like Solitary Childhood, Pain or Pleasure and Rock On at the Vh1 Supersonic Festival.

Farhan was last seen on the silver screen in 2021 film Toofan, in which he played a boxer. He also made an appearance in the Hollywood web series Ms. Marvel last year.