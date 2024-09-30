Bhubaneswar: Gokulananda Mallick, Minister, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and MSME today inaugurated the Conference Hall of Veterinary Officers’ Training Institute at Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar.

The Conference Hall is well equipped with modern gadgets like LED screens, a digital podium and a comfortable seating arrangement for 100 participants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Conference Hall would solve the purpose of organising simultaneous training programmes on multiple topics with different participants. It will bring substantial changes in the capacity building of veterinary officers, para-vets, ministerial staff and entrepreneurs of the Animal Resources Development sector.

Underlining the commitment of the State Government to the welfare of livestock farmers of the State through the introduction of new schemes Minister Sri Mallick said that Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana has recently been approved by the State Cabinet which will boost Dairy development and economic upliftment of about 15 lakh livestock farmers in the State.

The Conference Hall will add to the infrastructure for better training, skill development and capacity building of the stakeholders in the sector, he said.

Shri Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Principal Secretary, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department said that Hall will facilitate more training programmes.

The Conference Hall will also cater to the needs of the Department for conducting review meetings and other programmes. Shri Ramashis Hazra, Director, of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services proposed a vote of thanks. Officers from the F&ARD Department were present on the occasion.